Sidhu summons advisers over controversial comments

The two were summoned by the PPCC chief in wake of their remarks supporting Pakistan and controversial statement regarding Kashmir. Garg had questioned Amrinder Singh’s criticism of Pakistan while Mali gave a controversial remark on Kashmir. Mali also posted an objectionable poster of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.





The two advisors were slammed by many Congress leaders including Punjab CM Amrinder Singh who stated that their comments were “totally misplaced and antagonistic” to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.





Congress leader Manish Tewari urged the party to introspect on whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir as part of India and have pro-Pakistan leanings should be part of its Punjab unit, in a swipe at two advisers of Sidhu.





He said such people mock all those who have shed blood for India.