NHRC issues notices to Centre, Assam, Mizo on border clash

Guwahati :

Acting on a complaint by one Md Injamul Haque of Assam, the NHRC on Sunday issued notices to the Union home secretary and the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, and asked them to file their reports within four weeks. “The Commission has considered the matter. Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to the public servants.





“The case therefore involves grave violation of Human Rights of the deceased and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission. In these circumstances, let a Notice be sent,” as per the details of the proceedings.





Accordingly, notices were issued and the matter will be put up before the full commission after four weeks.





The NHRC said that it had received the complaint from Haque on July 30, alleging attack on senior police officers of Assam, officers of the Cachar district administration and others by a mob and Mizoram Police. During a meeting on August 5 in Aizawl, representatives of two state governments had agreed to maintain peace and amicably resolve the border dispute through dialogue.