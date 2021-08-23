India logs 25,072 new Covid cases, lowest in 160 days

New Delhi :

On Sunday, a total of 30,948 new cases and 403 deaths were reported.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported in the past 57 consecutive days now.

India's recovery rate from Covid infection has increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload also registered a major decline of 19,474 in the past 24 hours, and cumulatively stands at 3,33,924, the lowest in the last 155 days.

The active caseloads constitute 1.03 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

A total 44,157 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cured to 3,16,80,626 in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 59 days and currently stands at 1.91 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 28 continuous days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent.

India has administered 58.25 crore doses of vaccine so far under the mass vaccination drive against coronavirus. A total of 50.75 crore total tests have been conducted so far.