Mamata greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Kolkata :

Banerjee posted on her Twitter handle "My heartiest greetings to all on Raksha Bandhan. As we celebrate the special bond of brothers and sisters, let us resolve to protect each other always."





Sisters tied threads of love on the wrist of their brothers as Rakha Bandhan was celebrated across West Bengal.





Both the Trinamool Congress and BJP also observed the day with women members and party supporters tying rakhi on the wrist of leaders and exchanged wishes.





Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers Firhad Hakim, Sujit Bose and Arup Biswas participated in the festival in Chetla, Lake Town, Netaji Indoor Stadium respectively.





"We won't allow any partition of Bengal, there shouldn't be any division among people though many politicians may try to instigate and divide us before polls for political gains. Let us take resolve to remain united," Hakim said.





Bose said "sisters from different linguistic and religious groups have come to tie rakhi on my hand. This is a special moment for me."





Biswas wished everyone on the occasion at a programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium in presence of actor Raima Sen.





BJP state President Dilip Ghosh tweeted wishing everyone on the pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.





As the party organised events across the state, state general secretary Sayantan Basu said "sister members of our Mahila Morcha, my friends from different walks of life, my siblings tie rakhi on my hand on this day."





"My best wishes to everyone on this day of amity. Let's remember Tagore's famous song Banglar Mati Banglar Jol...," Basu said.





Many clubs and organisations observed the day following covid protocols as patriotic songs were played.