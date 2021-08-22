Flood warning in Leh due to blockage of Zanskar River

Srinagar :

Disaster management authorities in Leh district said on Sunday, "Due to the blockage in Zanskar River an artificial lake has been created which may burst anytime.





"This can cause flooding in the Indus River. All residents living downstream Nemoo along the Indus River should be immediately alerted."





Zanskar River is a tributary of the Indus River and the confluence of the two is situated in the Nemoo Valley of Ladakh region.



