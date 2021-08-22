Indians detained on way to Kabul airport, released later: Reports

New Delhi :

The development was first reported by Afghan media outlet Etilaatroz and Kabul Now news portal, triggering some confusion and concerns in India in view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul after its takeover by the Taliban nearly a week ago. People tracking the developments in Kabul said there were no specific reports of any harm to Indians in Kabul so far.





The Indians were among 150 people who were heading towards the Kabul airport when they were stopped by Taliban fighters, according to the Afghan media reports. Kabul Now news portal initially reported that the group was “abducted” by the Taliban fighters but it later updated the report saying all the people were released and on their way back to the Kabul airport. “A Taliban spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, rejected the allegations regarding abduction of more than 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,” the news portal tweeted later.





India can fly 2 daily flights to Kabul: India has been allowed to operate two flights per day to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in Afghanistan, government sources said. US security forces have been in control of the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Government sources added that NATO forces in control of the Kabul airport are operating as many as 25 flights each day to evacuate their citizens, weaponry and equipment from Afghanistan. There are still more than 300 Indian citizens in Afghanistan.