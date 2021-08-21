Promote products in world market using technology: K'taka minister

Bangalore :

Inaugurating the 'World Entrepreneurs' Day' event organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood for the first time in the state, Narayan said that the producers in both the informal and formal sector should maintain quality in their products and services to achieve success in the global market.





Several companies are engaged in e-market business and many more companies have planned to enter the Indian e-market segment. The entrepreneurs should take this as an opportunity to promote their products at the global level, he said.





The government is taking many measures to encourage entrepreneurship in line with the several programmes of the Central government, the minister said.





Promising entrepreneurs are being identified and trained in a systematic manner, Narayan said.





Stating that the National Education Policy-2020 intends to groom entrepreneurial skills during the learning stages itself, he said that the government is taking steps to train the entrepreneurs in a systematic way to increase their chances of success in the competitive global market.