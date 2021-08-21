Central govt must install anti-drone technologies in border areas: Congress leader Tewari

New Delhi :

The Congress MP said he had written a letter to the Union Home Minister on this sensitive issue.





Addressing the media here, Tewari expressed concerns over the current situation in Afghanistan and said the Taliban takeover has given strength to the divisive forces working in neighbouring Pakistan and that it could be harmful to the interests of Indian border states, particularly Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.





He said Pakistan spy agency ISI was continuously working to sabotage peace in India and everyone could see the smuggling of drugs and weapons into the Indian territory using drones.





Though security forces personnel who are on high alert have successfully foiled many such bids, there are doubts that some of these may be successful in achieving targets, he said. He lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in ''successfully tackling'' the COVID-19 pandemic and saving the state's economy despite the ''non-responsive attitude'' of the central government.





''Punjab CM is sincere and has vast experience. Punjab needs such leadership in the coming state assembly elections, which don't hesitate in putting individual political interests at stake to save the interests of the state. Captain Amarinder Singh has all such merits,'' added Tewari. He said that they firmly stand with the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.