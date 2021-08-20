Terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Khrew in the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.
Srinagar:
"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress," police said.
Earlier the gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
