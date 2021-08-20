Fri, Aug 20, 2021

Terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight

Published: Aug 20,202109:53 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Khrew in the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Srinagar:
"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress," police said. 

Earlier the gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. 

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations