Clear Stan Swamy’s name in Elgar case, lawyer tells HC

Swamy, a Jesuit priest-turned-activist, died in hospital on July 5, 2021. Senior counsel Mihir Desai earlier this week wrote a note to the high court on behalf of the Jamshedpur Jesuit Province (JJP) which is seeking to pursue Swamy’’s case as his next-of-kin.





It has taken objection to the lower court’s observation while rejecting Swamy’s bail plea. “Article 21 of the Constitution equally applies to deceased persons and just as the Appellant (Swamy) would have had a right to clear his name if he were alive, similarly those closest to him will have a similar right to clear his name,” the note stated.