CBI forms 4 teams to probe post-poll violence in Bengal

A CBI source told IANS, "Four special investigation units have been constituted to probe the Bengal post-poll violence cases."





The source said that there will be six members in each team and each unit will be headed by a joint director level officer.





The source also said that the investigating officer will soon visit the state to initiate the probe.





In a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, a five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday handed over the investigation of serious crimes like rape and murder in the post-poll violence to the CBI, besides forming a three-member team to investigate the lesser criminal offences.





The court also directed the state government to immediately process the compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.





Accepting the National Human Rights Commission's recommendation, the high court directed that the investigation into the violence following the April-May elections in Bengal will be conducted by a special team to be set up by the CBI.





The CBI will probe the serious crimes such as rape and murder. A separate division bench has been formed to monitor the CBI investigation.





Similarly, the division bench also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the lesser crimes that occured after the elections.