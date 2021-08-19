In a first, Collegium lists names of 3 women judges for SC

New Delhi :

The collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended nine names for appointment as judges in the apex court. The Collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, has recommended names of four chief justices of different high courts for elevation as top court judges.





Besides them, names of Justice B V Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court, Justice C T Ravikumar of Kerala High Court, Justice MM Sundresh of Madras High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi from the Gujarat High Court judge have been recommended by the Collegium.Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, whose name if cleared, would became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.





The apex court has seen very few women judges since its inception and in last over 71 years has appointed only eight lady judges starting from M Fathima Beevi who was made a judge in 1989.