R-value drops below 1 in all states except HP

New Delhi :

The R-value between August 14-16, calculated by the researchers, now stands at 0.89. If R is less than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period and the disease incidence is going down.





“India’s R has fallen to around 0.9,” Sitbara Sinha of the Indian Institute of Mathematical Science, who is leading the research, said, citing their data. The R-value of Kerala, which has the highest number of active cases in the country, is now below one. The northeastern states seem to have finally come out of the second wave, Sinha said. The R-value for Maharashtra is 0.89, the data shows. However, Himachal Pradesh continues to have an R-value of above one, although it reduced in the last few days, while Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand still have R very close to one, Sinha said.