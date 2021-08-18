India has administered more than 56.57 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses: Govt

New Delhi :

The ministry said 25,93,571 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 5,77,183 doses as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.





Cumulatively, 20,80,43,061 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and total 1,72,81,211 have received their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination drive.





As on day 215 of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, total 48,81,588 vaccine doses were given. For first dose, 35,85,420 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 12,96,168 beneficiaries received second dose as per the provisional report till 7 pm.





Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.