Priyanka slams UP govt for claiming it provided 4 lakh jobs

New Delhi :

The Congress general secretary said if the UP government has given 4 lakh jobs, then the details of those jobs will also be there.





But, a reply has come from the government that no such information is available, Priyanka Gandhi said, citing an RTI reply.





''The assembly session is going on, the youth of the state want to know in which departments the '4 lakh' jobs were given and when? Tell me,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.