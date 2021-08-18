Can divorce wife, not kids, says top court

The Supreme Court told a man on Tuesday that he can divorce his wife but cannot divorce his children and directed him to pay Rs 4 crore in settlement within six weeks.
New Delhi:
The top court also exercised its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and granted divorce by mutual consent to the couple, staying separately since 2019. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that all other conditions of settlements, reached between the estranged couple will be followed as per the agreement.
