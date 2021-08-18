India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans

New Delhi :

All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi. The visa will initially be valid for six months, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, directing officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian citizens from Afghanistan and to provide refuge to Sikhs and Hindus wanting to come to India.





Taliban supporters in TN under watch:





The TN police are now keeping watch on pro-Taliban posts on social media. “We are keeping a watch on pro - Taliban posts which are expected to appear on Facebook and other social media platforms,” a police officer said.





Evacuation of embassy personnel complete: MEA





India on Tuesday rushed back home its ambassador and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft in the wake of escalating tension, fear and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban two days back.The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital around 5 PM after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat. With this, India said the evacuation of its staff from Kabul has been completed and the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital. Another flight evacuated around 40 staffers from Kabul on Monday.





Ministry sets up special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an ‘Afghanistan Cell’ to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country. He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.