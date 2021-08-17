All efforts should be made to ensure safety, dignity of children, women in Afghanistan: Satyarthi

New Delhi :

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday.





There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.





In a tweet, Satyarthi said, ''Every possible effort should be made to ensure the safety and dignity of children and women in Afghanistan. All concerned parties, in and outside Afghanistan, must prioritise the well-being and future of children in the process of stability and peace.''