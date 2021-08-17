Calcutta HC postpones hearing in Narada sting operation case

The Calcutta High Court on Monday postponed the hearing of Narada sting operation case for another 10 days.

Kolkata : This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI appealed to the Court to postpone the hearing of the case stating that he is unable to be present as there were other cases in Supreme Court, in which he has to be present for. On May 24 this year, the CBI had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court challenging the High Court’s order, which allowed the house arrest of four TMC leaders, who are accused in the Narada case. The four politicians of West Bengal accused in the case are two sitting ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led government Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and TMC legislators Madan Mitra and former MLA Sovan Chatterjee.