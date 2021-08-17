Sidhu appoints Amarinder critic and MLA Pargat as Punjab Cong general secretary

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday appointed Jalandhar Cantonment legislator Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary.

Patiala : A close aide of Sidhu, Singh has been a vocal critic of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the functioning of the state government. In the past, he has questioned his party’s government over several issues including the alleged delay in justice in cases of desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing in Faridkot in 2015. “With the approval of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, I hereby appoint Pargat Singh as PPCC General Secretary (Organisation) with immediate effect,” Sidhu said in a statement.