Rahul unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in his constituency Wayanad

Kickstarting his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday unveiled a statue of the Father of the Nation at Gandhi park here, recalled his teachings and said it is less about his form and more about the way he lived his life.

Wayanad : “When we look at this statue, we do not just remember Mahatma Gandhi-ji, we also remember his action and the way he lived his life,” the Congress leader told a gathering after unveiling the statue at Mananthavady, sculptured by KKR Vengara. Referring to Gandhi’s teachings, he said the powerful thing about Mahatma Gandhi was that he put into action whatever he said. “If he said India should be a tolerant country, he behaved in a tolerant way. If he said India should treat women with respect, he treated women with respect. If he said India should be a secular country, he himself behaved in a secular manner”, the former Congress president said.