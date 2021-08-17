HC grants anticipatory bail to man accused of pronouncing triple talaq

The Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of pronouncing triple talaq on his wife and gave him six weeks’’ time to deposit Rs 4 lakhs towards the upbringing of two daughters.

New Delhi : Justice Mukta Gupta said that pre-arrest bail was subject to the man joining the investigation and directed him to inform the court concerned in case of change of mobile number and/or the residential address. “The petition is disposed of directing that in the event of arrest, the petitioner be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety bond of the like amount subject to the satisfaction of the Arresting Officer/SHO concerned,” the court ordered on August 3. The man argued that the allegations were false and fabricated as the woman was still his legally wedded wife who was habitual in creating nuisance.