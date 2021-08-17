Students return to classes in more states

Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh on Monday joined the states where schools have cautiously restarted physical lessons after the ebbing of COVID-19 cases, while in Uttarakhand and Bihar, students of more classes returned to the offline mode.

New Delhi : States which had started physical classes in schools after a gap of a year were again forced to order closure due to the second wave of coronavirus in March-April this year. Schools across Haryana, Gujarat, Odisha began reopening after mid-July. Related Tags : Back to school | Pandemic