After a break, the Southwest Monsoon has started reviving and rainfall activity has started to increase over south India, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

New Delhi : IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said a low pressure is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours. However, subdued activity is likely to continue over north India, IMD said.