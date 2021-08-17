Def Ministry to issue RFPs for 8 testing centres

The Defence Ministry will soon issue requests for proposal (RFPs) to set up eight defence testing facilities in the country in partnership with the private sector, an official statement.

New Delhi : These RFPs would be issued under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) which was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May last year. The DTIS has an outlay for Rs 400 crore. The RFP is a business document that announces a project, describes it, and invites bids for completing it. Related Tags : Defence Ministry | testing centres