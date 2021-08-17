FM rules out excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday remained non-committal on cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations.

New Delhi : Petrol and diesel as well as cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the previous Congress-led UPA government. Instead of paying for the subsidy to bring parity between the artificially suppressed retail selling price and the cost that had soared because of international rates crossing USD 100 per barrel, the then government issued oil bonds totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fuel retailers.



These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now.



“If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel,” she told reporters here. “Previous government have made our job difficult by issuing oil bonds. Even if I want to do something I am paying through my nose for the oil bonds.”Sitharaman, who had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to record high to shore up revenue collections last year, said the interest on oil bonds paid in the last seven years totalled Rs 70,195.72 crore. Of the Rs 1.34 lakh crore of oil bonds, only Rs 3,500 crore of principal has been paid and the remaining Rs 1.3 lakh crore is due for repayment between this fiscal and 2025-26, she said. The government has to repay Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal year. Another Rs 31,150 crore is due to be repaid in 2023-24, Rs 52,860.17 crore in the following year and Rs 36,913 crore in 2025-26.