Worried India calls for inclusive Afghan govt

New Delhi :

"In the short period of time, we have witnessed dramatic changes in the situation. We have also seen very unfortunate scenes at the Hamad Karzai International Airport in Kabul," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.









India on Monday said that as a neighbour of Afghanistan, the current situation in the war-torn country is of “great concern” to it and hoped that there is an inclusive dispensation which represents all sections of the society, underling that a “broader representation” would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy.The UN Security Council, currently being presided over by India for the month of August, held a meeting for the second time in a period of 10 days to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.Making a statement in his national capacity at the UNSC meeting, Tirumurti said “as a neighbour of Afghanistan, as a friend of its people, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India.”Meanwhile, at least seven people, including three Afghan nationals who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, died on Monday in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan. Kabul airport was overwhelmed with over 2,000 people hoping to board commercial flights leaving the country.