KTR calls for UN intervention in Afghanistan

Hyderabad :

Rama Rao, who is also a cabinet minister, took to Twitter to question the United Nations and underlined the need for the world body to intervene.





"Aren't you supposed to intervene when situations become horrendous," he asked.





"Truly disturbing visuals from Afghanistan," added Rama Rao, who is the Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.





KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also tagged a tweet by Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.





"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced... Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," read the spinner's tweet dated August 10.





Rashid, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. He is reportedly worried over not being able to get his family out of Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.