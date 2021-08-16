'Door to door' health check up begins in Bengaluru

Bangalore :

The initiative will see teams with at least one doctor and one para medical staff spread out across the city to gather the data.





In the first phase, two wards each per assembly constituency, or 54 in total, have been chosen, and each team will conduct a survey of at least 50 homes. Each ward will have give doctors assigned and more teams will be assigned, as needed.





The doctors in every team will wear a white apron, bearing the line "Palike vaidyaru nimma mane Bagilige, nimma arogyave namma dhyeya (Palike doctors at your doorstep, your health is our priority)".





Teams will be equipped with vehicles for conducting door to door visits. If a Covid-19 infected person is found during a home visit, they will be provided with a Home Isolation Kit, available at primary health centres. Doctors have been instructed to enter the survey details into the BBMP software every day.



