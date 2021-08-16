Delhi govt sends file on committee to probe oxygen-crisis deaths again to LG

New Delhi :

Sisodia said that he has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the committee formation to probe such deaths during the second Covid wave and has urged him to direct Baijal to expedite the formalities to clear the file.





"It is essential to know the oxygen related deaths in the city. We are hopeful that LG will return the file soon after giving nod", said Sisodia.





He added, "I have written in the file that it is not good for any nation to have deaths due to oxygen crisis in the 21st century. We need to know this so that we can improve our system."





"I have written to the Union Home Minister to inform him about the steps taken by the Delhi Government. I have informed him about the 5 lakh compensation announced by Delhi Government", said Sisodia.





The Centre and the court want to know about the number of deaths due to the oxygen shortage in Delhi. We also want to know how many people died of oxygen shortage in Delhi. But it is not possible to ascertain the exact number of such deaths during the second Covid wave without forming a high level committee, added Sisodia.