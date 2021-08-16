Giving free water with a cap will reduce wastage: Goa CM

Panaji :

"We give people what they want. Water is a necessity for the people. (We are giving) 16,000 litres of water per month for free. Two things will happen after this. People will get free water and people will not waste water. They will try to stay in the 16,000 bracket," Sawant said, explaining the major announcement by the state government, which comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled next year.





Sawant said that currently processing one cubic meter of raw water costs the state government Rs 15, but the government only charged Rs 2.15 per cubic metre from non-commercial consumers.





"Some people do not know that the cost to process raw water per cubic metre is Rs 15. The same water I will be giving for free to the tune of 16,000 litres. We were charging Rs 2.15 per cubic meter. My only request is use the water which you require. If maximum users keep the usage of water under 16,000 litres, no one will get a bill. It is possible. An average requirement of water for a person per day is 100 litres," Sawant said.



