As surgeries pick up at hospitals, doctors warn against hospital acquired infections

Chennai :

Experts say that several infections such as catheter infections, pneumonia, bloodstream infections and others can be common risks in the hospitals.





HAI are the infections that a patient acquires during a hospital visit/stay, are a major threat to vulnerable patients such as those undergoing long-term acute-care treatment in intensive care units and patients with weakened immune system. Some of the very common HAIs are central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia.





"The common hospital acquired infections are mainly due to bacterial infections or fungal infections. It can increase the timing of the hospitalisation and can lead to complications further. Ventilator acquired Pneumonia, Catheter acquired Urinary Tract infection, line acquired that can cause bloodstream infections. The site of the surgery or implant can also suffer from infection. The preventive measures have to be taken such as minimum poking, complete coverage, cleaning, disinfection and others," said Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases and Director of Infection Control, Gleneagles Global Health City.





He says that while hospitals need to take all preventive measures to prevent the cases of hospital acquired infections, patients should also ensure that the hospitals have NABH accreditation and other official authorities that make sure that they adhere to these measures. "The infection rate of each hospital being available in the public domain is necessary to ensure that the patient also has a choice to choose the hospital based on this too," he added.





Doctors say that though there can be infections due to implants during surgeries for trauma cases mostly. However, there is a lack of awareness about the HAI and which is why the patients end up spending more on the hospitalisation and treatment due to secondary infections.





Senior general medicine consultant Dr C Jagadeesan says that though the hospital authorities are aware of HAI, patients are not educated about it most of the times. "Several measures such as administering Tetanus injection before implants, cleaning of equipments for bloodstream procedures to prevent infections before the surgery is important. People should be aware of these risks associated with medical procedures, which later lead to more complications and infections and can cause increased hospitalisation," said Jagadeesan.