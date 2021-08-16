Two including a woman die in fire incident at Delhi’s Dwarka hotel

As many as two persons died, including a woman and six persons have received serious burn injuries in fire incident which occurred at four-story hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Sunday.
New Delhi: According to a senior official in fire department, the fire broke out on the ground floor of ‘Shri Krishna Hotel’, located in South-West area of Dwarka around 7.30 am. “Fire occurred on basement of hotel, which is a 4-story building and spread over 80 square yards. Two heavily charred bodies were recovered, while six more people have also received burn injuries,” said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service. Out of six, three persons have received serious injuries, of them one has been admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, while two others have been shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Garg said. Police said building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna from Ranchi, Jharkhand but hotel was being run by Sunil Gupta, who further sublet it to Harshit.
