India still to be freed from shackles of poverty, racial discrimination: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: While India has achieved many things post independence, social and economic inequalities, poverty, failure to ensure women’s safety, racial discrimination and threat of religious sectarianism are ‘shackles’ from which the country is yet to be liberated, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Independence Day message on social media. The Chief Minister, on his Twitter handle, urged the people to pledge to liberate the country from these shackles and ‘recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory.’ ‘Today, let’s take the pledge that we will liberate our country from the shackles of poverty, caste discrimination, gender inequality, communal ideologies, sectarianism & all social injustices to recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory. ‘Happy #indiaIndependenceday’ he tweeted.
