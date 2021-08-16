Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel announces creation of 4 new districts

The CM also said that steps taken to curb the Naxal menace in the state were “showing encouraging results”.
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday greeted people on the country’s 75th Independence Day and announced the creation of four new districts in the state as well as development of parks exclusively for women in all districts of the state. The CM also said that steps taken to curb the Naxal menace in the state were “showing encouraging results”. “Taking the process of decentralisation further, four new districts will be created — namely Mohla-Manpur, Sakti, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Manendragarh, while 18 new tehsils will also be formed, Baghel said addressing an Independence Day function at the police parade ground here. The four new districts will take total number of administrative districts in the state to 32. Baghel also said that in every district headquarters and municipal corporation, a park will be developed exclusively for women, which will be known as the ‘Minimata Udyan’.
