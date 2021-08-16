Meghalaya Home Minister resigns amid stray violence in Shillong, curfew imposed

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has resigned and a curfew has been imposed in Shillong after stray incidents of violence marred Independence Day celebrations across the state.
East Garo Hills: Mobile internet stopped in at least four districts of Meghalaya on Sunday amid vandalism and arson over the police encounter of a top militant leader, who had surrendered, officials said. The curfew was imposed in Shillong from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Tuesday, they said. Stray incidents of vandalism and arson were reported, having the potential to disturb public peace and tranquility and cause a threat to public safety, Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh said, quoting reports from the police headquarters. Violence was reported from these areas as Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a militant who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on August 13.
