The father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the Tricolour at a school in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday.





Muzaffar Wani, a teacher by profession, unfurled the National Flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, Pulwama, according to news reports.