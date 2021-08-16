On 75th Independence Day, PM announces Rs 100L cr infra, job plan for holistic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a Rs 100 lakh crore ‘Gatishakti’ initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth, help local manufacturers become globally competitive and aid in holistic infrastructure growth.

New Delhi : Addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day, he said the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan’ will develop the possibilities of new future economic zones, and also announced the setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new global hub of green hydrogen and its largest exporter. Meanwhile, it is not clear if this is a part of the ambitious Rs 111 lakh-crore national infrastructure pipeline that was announced by Modi in his 2019 Independence Day speech or a completely different development plan.



Sainik schools now open for girls also



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also. At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.