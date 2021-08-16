CJI rues sorry state of affairs in law making

Observing that the law-making process in the country is in a “sorry state of affairs”, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday rued the lack of debates in Parliament, saying this led to absence of clarity and a “lot of gaps and ambiguity” in the legislations.

New Delhi : Doing some plain speaking at a public event, Justice Ramana said an elaborate discussion during the law-making process reduces litigation since when courts interpret legislations, “we all know the intent of the legislature”. He was speaking at the 75th Independence Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA). Justice Ramana’s remarks come against the backdrop of the tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament when several bills were passed without any debate during the pandemonium following relentless protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, price rise.



The crucial observations of the CJI also assume significance in connection with a case where though the apex court is seized of matters concerning appointment in tribunals, the Centre went ahead and secured the passage of the amendment bill relating to tribunals without any debate in Parliament.