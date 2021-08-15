Telangana minister launches online exhibition of innovators

Hyderabad :

He formally launched the Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2021 in Rajanna Sircilla district. While Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IAS was present virtually, Collector and District Magistrate of Rajanna Sircilla, D. Krishna Bhaskar, along with Telangana State Innovation Cell team was present at the physical launch.





The online exhibition features more than 100 innovations from agriculture, sanitation, technology, mobility, water and health. From school student to home maker, from a mechanic to farmer, innovators from across the state participated in the exhibition aimed at promoting innovation and creativity in the state.





District science officers of all the 33 districts of Telangana were appointed as nodal officers for the program. This exhibition was also conducted physically as a part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations.





"Intinta Innovator program by Govt of Telangana today stands as a testimony for inclusive innovation growth in Telangana. A total of 105 Innovators who are scouted through this 2021 exhibition in the state, remind us that solutions are not meant to be imitated from foreign countries. But they are innovated based on the real problems being faced by our fellow Indians," the minister said.





Jayesh Ranjan said while the exhibition is a state-wide annual scouting mechanism for innovative minds across 33 districts, the government will further support the innovators through programs with sector-specific, and need-specific approaches.