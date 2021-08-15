18,582 fresh COVID-19 cases, 102 more deaths in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram :





Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram 2681, Thrissur 2423, Kozhikode 2368, Ernakulam 2161, Palakkad 1771, Kannur 1257, Kollam 1093, Alappuzha 941, Kottayam 929 and Thiruvananthapuram 927. Of the new cases, 68 are health workers, 141 had come from outside the state and 17,626 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 747 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,99,031 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,71,395 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,636 in hospitals.

As many as 20,829 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 34,92,367 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,78,630, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,22,970 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.11 per cent. So far, 2,94,57,951 samples have been tested, it said.