ED attaches assets of India-Norway JV firm in Guj maritime board scam

New Delhi :

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 134 crore of an India-Norway joint venture company in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged Gujarat Maritime Board scam.





The properties attached include a plant, machinery, computers, land, and building worth about Rs 90,62,18,000 and bank balances to the tune of Rs 43,75,82,000 in the name of Aatash Norcontrol Ltd (ANL).





The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching these assets worth a total of Rs 134.38 crore. ANL, the ED said in a statement, is a joint venture between Indian company Aatash Computers and Communications P. Ltd. and Norwegian firm Kongsberg Norcontrol IT AS.





‘This company is engaged in the construction and operation of Vessel Traffic and Ports Management System (VTPMS) and it provides navigation services to vessels,’ the agency said.