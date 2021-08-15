Sun, Aug 15, 2021

Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in last 2 years: PM

Published: Aug 15,202108:39 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years.

The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

"Over 4.5 cr new households have received piped water supply within two years of Jal Jeevan Mission," Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort.

The ambitious scheme was announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations