63 rescued turtles transported home from Pune to Assam state zoo

Guwahati :





Following months of meticulous planning and onerous administrative clearances, the turtles confiscated by the Pune Forest division during 2019-2020 were flown back to their native habitat in the north-eastern India from Pune in Maharashtra on Friday with the help of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) India, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh State Forest Departments and Air India, Director Assam State Zoo Aswini Kumar said.





After the seizure, these turtles were housed in the interim facilities of Indian Herpetological Society and Resq Charitable Trust at Pune but climate fluctuations and unsuitable weather conditions still loomed as constant threats to the survival of these species.

A total of 63 turtles belonging to five species, including the endangered Spotted Pond Turtle and Crowned River Turtle, have been translocated from Pune to the Assam State Zoo where the animals are under observation and standard quarantine for eventual rehabilitation into the wild, an official said on Saturday.