Hours after PM declaration, MHA notifies partition day on Aug 14

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a notification declaring that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during the country’s partition, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to this effect.

New Delhi : Union Home Minister Amit Shah has welcomed Prime Minister Modi's decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. In a notification, the Home Ministry said the people of India, while celebrating "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", will salute those sons and daughters of the country who had to sacrifice their lives during the partition of India.