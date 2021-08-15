Prez I-Day speech on Parl sanctity, farm laws

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the “temple of the country’s democracy” which provides the highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of people, In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, the President also referred to the second wave and also sought to address the concerns raised over the farm laws.

