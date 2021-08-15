UP man held in city for criticising PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 62-year-old man from the city for uploading YouTube videos in which he is seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arrested person, Manmohan Mishra, originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, but had moved to Chennai with family and settled in Madhavaram 35 years ago, said the police.
Agra: Officials said he works as an agent who helps people obtain PAN and Aadhaar cards. He is said to be very active on social media and often posts videos on YouTube criticising the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As he speaks in Hindi in those videos, they became popular in Uttar Pradesh and were circulated among people in the State. A few objected to the video and reportedly lodged a complaint at the local police station. The Kotawali police registered a case against Manmohan and traced him to Madhavaram in Chennai.
A team from there reached the city on Friday evening and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and a transit warrant was obtained on Saturday. After medical examination, he was taken to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Though his latest videos were not available, he is seen in a six-month-old video demanding Modi to step down as Prime Minister, as he did not do enough for people in the times of COVID and lockdown.
