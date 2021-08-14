MEA assures of Afghan Hindus, Sikhs’ safety in war-torn region

India is closely monitoring all the developments regarding Hindu and Sikh minorities living in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said as the situation in the war-torn region continues to deteriorate with the Taliban making rapid gains.
New Delhi: Citing the earlier efforts by the government to protect the minorities in Afghanistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly press briefing that the Indian embassy in Kabul is in touch with the Hindus and Sikhs residing in Afghanistan. Last week, the Taliban allegedly removed Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, from a gurdwara in eastern Afghanistan, but was restored after widespread criticism. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, said the caretaker of the gurdwara informed him that several Talibs revisited the place and agreed to its “functioning as per customs.” The gains made by the Taliban has renewed the security concerns for the religious minorities in Afghanistan.
