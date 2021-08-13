Muslim man forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in UP

A Muslim e-rickshaw driver was paraded through a street, assaulted and allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by a group of men in Kanpur.
Lucknow: An FIR was lodged against five named persons and 8-10 unidentified accused persons for rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at Barra police station. A video of the incident was widely shared on the social media. Afsaar Ahmad is seen being paraded through a street and being heckled and assaulted by the group and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.
