50 crore vaccinations: A historic feat

India on August 7, 2021 crossed an important landmark of 50 cr Corona vaccines being administered to its citizens, thus taking a major leap towards defeating the deadly virus. Despite hardships and negative campaigning, India has managed to efficiently run the world’s largest and fastest vaccination programme; the credit of it goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Corona warriors, doctors, scientists and medical staff whose dedication, courage and perseverance made this possible. Today the entire world is amazed at the manner in which India has fought the pandemic and is now spearheading the challenging task of vaccinating more than one-sixth of the world’s population.





When there was panic all around, India under the guidance and leadership of Narendra Modi started its quest to develop indigenous vaccines in the right earnest. The world was left awestruck when within a record nine months of the spread of the pandemic, India managed to develop not one but two ‘Made In India’ vaccines. It was a rare feat for which full credit goes to our doctors and scientists.





The PM diligently prepared the vaccine roll-out programme to offer immunity to 135 crore citizens. The manner in which Modi spearheaded India’s gargantuan fight against the Coronavirus is exemplary. On January 16, 2021, he kickstarted the world’s largest vaccination programme against Coronavirus. It took 85 days to complete the first 10 crore vaccinations. On June 21, 2021 the government took the entire vaccination drive under its command, and also announced pan-India vaccination free of cost, a record in itself. Since then there was no looking back.





From the very beginning, the PM has been constantly monitoring the entire vaccination programme. As a result there has been a massive jump in the drive. India was able to complete the next 10 crore vaccinations in just 45 days to reach the 20 crore mark. Since then the drive has continued in top gear. India completed the next 10 crore vaccinations in 29 days to reach the 30 crore mark, while next 10 crore were accomplished in 24 days and the last 10 crore vaccinations were completed in just 20 days to cross the 50 crore mark.





Though the 50 crore mark is an important landmark for us, we have to accomplish the mission to complete our nationwide vaccination drive by the end of this year. India will have well over 136 crore doses by the end of 2021 as production has been hiked. We will have 26.65 crore doses available in August, 26.15 crores in September, 28.25 crores in October, 28.25 crores in November and 28.5 crore in December.





Modi not only simplified compulsory licensing policy to speed up vaccine production which smoothened flow of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines but also gave clearance for manufacturing of Russia’s Sputnik in the country. Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been given clearance for use in the country. In the coming days more vaccines will be available in India. The journey of India’s vaccination drive has been a challenging one. It has crossed many hurdles to reach the important milestone of 50 crore vaccinations. On April 14, 2020, the PM had constituted the “vaccine task force”, which within a period of 15 days cleared all hurdles on the path of vaccine development to steer India into a new league of vaccine-producing countries. Modi monitored the process and even visited facilities where vaccines were being developed and boosted the morale of doctors and scientists. It has been a momentous journey. While Prime Minister was leading India’s fight against the Coronavirus, the Opposition was busy spreading canards and casting serious aspersions on the vaccines. One Opposition party even labelled ‘Made In India’ vaccine as the ‘BJP vaccine’. Such was the desperation in the Opposition ranks to discredit India and its scientists. They had one common agenda – to derail India’s fight against the Coronavirus.





The chief conspirator was the Congress party whose senior leaders and its Chief Ministers persistently questioned the efficacy of the vaccines and spread rumours about its side-effects. They called our citizens ‘guinea pigs’, to vitiate the environment when the people were battling the epidemic. The Congress even tried to derail the process by creating a false narrative of vaccine shortages, while the fact remains that some Congress-ruled states committed the unpardonable sin of wasting the precious vaccines and diverting vaccines to private hospitals.





When some Congress-ruled states and the Aam Aadmi Party were trying to create confusion over the procurement and distribution of vaccines, the PM quickly called their bluff by taking over the entire vaccination drive under his command. People also decided to strengthen Modi’s efforts to speed up the vaccination programme. Since then the drive has been going on efficiently.





The Bharatiya Janata Party has always stood steadfastly with Prime Minister in India’s fight against the deadly virus. Its workers have always cooperated and worked with the government and local authorities in the times of crisis. With the world still fighting the virus, the BJP has now started the ‘Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan’ to build a team of trained health volunteers who will assist our frontline health workers whenever the need arises. So far we have trained over 1.5 lakh volunteers.





During the Corona pandemic, our doctors, nurses and health workers have done an exemplary job in serving humanity. There are numerous stories of grit, compassion, devotion and sacrifices of our Corona warriors which commands our respect, honour, admiration and pride. Our citizens also showed their true character by standing resolutely with Prime Minister in waging war against the deadly virus.





One thing that India has proved to the world is that we never fail in adversities. Indians are always resilient in the face of adversity. A glowing example of it is our fight against Coronavirus and our entire vaccination programme.





We all know how many years it used to take for vaccines to reach India. During Congress’ rule, it took 83 years for the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine to reach India. Even the all-important polio vaccine took 23 years, while tetanus vaccine could reach India 54 years after it was developed.





Today India has shown the world that a country, which till recently used to remain dependent on developed nations for supply of vaccines, not only managed to develop two world-class vaccines but also kick-started the world’s largest vaccination programme. India even helped many countries with the supply of vaccines. There has been a sea change in the way the world today looks at India. The strong will and foresightedness of our Prime Minister has worked as a strong shield for every citizen in the times of pandemic. Under his leadership we will neither tire nor stop, but will further speed up our vaccination drive with the resolve to make India a 100% vaccinated nation by the end of this year.